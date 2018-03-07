Register
    Stop Rape

    Indian Men Take to the Streets Shirtless to Protest Rape (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik/ New Delhi
    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi, which has gained notoriety as "India’s rape capital" owing to the alarming number of sexual assaults faced by women of all ages was recently rocked by the rape of a six-month-old girl by her cousin.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a movement spearheaded by Swati Jai Hind, head of the Women's Commission of Delhi, hundreds of men marched to the heart of the city, to Connaught Place, to protest the recurring incidences of rape in the Indian capital.

    READ MORE: Delhi Shocker: 28 Yr Old Man Held for Raping Eight-Month-Old Cousin

    The protest march was part of the #RapeRoko (meaning stop rape) movement which is aimed at exerting pressure on the administration to enact a rule whereby the trial period for cases pertaining to the rape of a minor should not exceed six months.

    Stop Rape
    © Sputnik/ New Delhi
    Stop Rape

    Boys and men supporting the movement marched without their shirts, clad in their boxer shorts to give a message to society that "clothes do not cause rape, sick mentality does."

    The volunteers in a unique manner have challenged the mindsets that tend to shame the survivors.

    Stop Rape
    © Sputnik/ New Delhi
    Stop Rape

    READ MORE: Indian Godman Thrashed for Molesting Female Disciples (VIDEO)

    They carried placards that read "Her clothes are not short, your mentality is" and "What clothes was the 8-month-old baby wearing?"

    The movement was also supported by many women who marched along with the men.

    Stop Rape
    © Sputnik/ New Delhi
    Stop Rape

    rape culture, punishment, child abuse, protest, India, New Delhi
