Delhi Shocker: 28 Yr Old Man Held for Raping Eight Month Old Cousin

New Delhi (Sputnik) — An eight-month-old baby is battling for life at a Delhi hospital after being allegedly raped by her 28-year-old cousin on Sunday.
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal who described the incident as "horrific" said, "we have been requesting to change the law to give death sentence to rapists in six months, increase the police accountability, central Government should form a high-level committee but nothing has changed. It is not the rape of eight months old rather its the rape of Women commission."
क्या करुं? महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष कटोरा लिय खड़ी है। 6 महीने में रेपिस्ट को फांसी दो, पुलिस के संसाधन जवाबदेही बढाओ, केंद्र महिला सुरक्षा पे उच्च समिति बनाय।
2 साल में खूब पत्र लिखे, कोर्ट गयी, सत्याग्रह किया —पर कुछ न बदला। 8 महीने की बच्ची का रेप नहीं महिला आयोग का रेप हुआ है।
In 2012, the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in Delhi had sparked massive public outrage prompting the government to overhaul rape laws to expand the definition of sexual offense and toughen up punishments for the perpetrators. However, despite toughened laws and new security measures, the national capital of India continues to be most unsafe accounting for 40 percent of reported rape cases in the year 2016, according to the national crime records bureau.
