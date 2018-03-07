Blast Reportedly Hits Maersk Container Ship West of India (PHOTO)

The incident took place at sea some 340 nautical miles from Agatti Island, with the ship catching fire after the blast, the ANI news agency reported.
So far, 23 crew members have been rescued, and the Indian Coast Guard and Maritime Rescue Coordination Center continue the search operation for four missing members, the media outlet added.
#MaerskContainer #ship with 27 crew members on-board caught fire following an explosion at sea at 340 nautical miles from Agatti in #Lakshwadeep Islands; 23 rescued, search operation for 4 missing members underway by @IndiaCoastGuard & Maritime Rescue Coordination Center #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Qzwhjzqb2E— Neelam (@neelamtewari) 7 марта 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)