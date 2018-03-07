Blast Reportedly Hits Maersk Container Ship West of India (PHOTO)

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - An explosion hit a container ship of the Danish Maersk logistics company with 27 crew members on board near Lakshwadeep Islands off the southwestern coast of India, the ANI news agency reported Wednesday.

The incident took place at sea some 340 nautical miles from Agatti Island, with the ship catching fire after the blast, the ANI news agency reported.

So far, 23 crew members have been rescued, and the Indian Coast Guard and Maritime Rescue Coordination Center continue the search operation for four missing members, the media outlet added.