© AP Photo/ Jo Kearney London Heathrow Airport Confirms No Fire Detected in Terminal 3 After Evacuation

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — An emergency services source earlier told Sputnik that a short-circuit occurred on a reserve diesel engine aboard the Akademik Lomonosov, which caused a mild smoke.

"There was no fire, only a mild smoke on shore near the Akademik Lomonosov floating NPP. The smoke was coming from a welding machine, and it had been put out even before the emergency response crew came to the scene," the shipyard's press service said.