Register
08:30 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the skyline of a central business district in Beijing

    China Increases Annual Defense Budget, Remains Second Biggest Economy in World

    © AFP 2018/ WANG ZHAO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 60

    A budget report presented on Monday by the National Development and Reform Commission to the National People's Congress in China revealed the intention of authorities to increase military spending in 2018. Despite growing inflation and a remaining multi-billion yuan deficit, Beijing is still likely to play a key economic role in Asia and beyond.

    Beijing aims to expand its economy by 6.5 percent this year, Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang Li Keqiang said on Monday. According to media reports, China will follow its budget target at the same rate as last year's GDP as authorities strive to hedge financial risks to keep the world's second-largest economy steady.

    Meanwhile, the inflation in China will increase up to 3 percent in 2018, a report presented on Monday by the National Development and Reform Commission to the National People's Congress said. "The consumer price index is expected to amount to 3 percent in 2018," the report said, stressing that the urban unemployment in the country will likely remain at the level of 4.5-percent.

    In 2017, the Chinese inflation amounted to 1.6 percent.

    US military vehicles make their way on an army training camp near Brueck, northeastern Germany, on January 11, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ralf Hirschberger / dpa
    Increasing US Defense Budget Unlikely to Influence China’s Military Spending
    In addition, the Chinese budget deficit will likely be about $380 billion or 2.6 percent of GDP. "The budget deficit is expected to amount to 2.6 percent of GDP, or 2.38 trillion yuans [$380 billion] remaining at the same level as in 2017," the draft budget revealed.

    Nevertheless, the Chinese government aims to keep the yuan exchange rate stable with consumer price index to reach expected 3 percent in 2018.

    Meanwhile, Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang said at the parliament's opening session that China would "advance all aspects of military training and war preparedness, and firmly and resolvedly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests."

    Earlier in the day, Xinhua news agency reported that the Chinese military budget would grow by 8.1 percent up to 1.11 trillion yuan [$175 billion] in 2018.

    The Chinese military budget remains the second biggest in the world after the US one.

    Last year, experts of the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) claimed that in 2032, mainland China would likely overtake the US as the world’s largest economy in dollar terms. CEBR's analysts pointed out that the alleged continuing rise of the high-tech manufacturing and the financial services sectors in Asia could make the urban areas of the region increasingly prominent economically.

    China Military Modernization Drones
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong/Pool/File
    China’s Economy Will Catch up With US Economy in 17 Years: Economists
    Meanwhile, the National Development and Reform Commission to the National People's Congress said on Monday that China would invest some $85 billion to develop its economy, which is 6 percent more than in 2017.

    "In 2018, the state investments will continue to play a key role, the country's budget will allocate 537.6 billion yuans [$85 billion], which is 30 billion yuans more than in the previous year," the report said.

    The report pointed out that the state support would focus on the agricultural sector, development of rural communities, improvement of life conditions in remote areas, development of innovations, environmental protection and ensuring social security. The Chinese authorities are also going to issue norms and rules that will regulate distribution of the state investments.

    Moreover, China particularly aims to open its industrial sector for foreign investments and expand access to a number of other sectors including healthcare and education, State Council Premier Li Keqiang said.

    Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Thomas Peter/Pool
    'Asia is the New Global Disorder': Challenges Facing Dynamic Chinese Economy
    "The industrial sector will be fully opened while the access to such spheres as telecommunications, healthcare, education and green car manufacturing will be expanded," Li said.

    The Chinese authorities also intend to unlock gradually the national market of bank cards' clearing as well as securities and funds management.

    "Foreign investors will be able to get tax deferral while procedures of creating enterprises with foreign investments will be simplified," Li said

    In addition, the official pointed out that China would also accelerate reforms of the country's financial sector.

    "We will reform and modernize the system of providing financial services… focus on solving problems of small and micro business, which are facing difficulties with gaining access to financing," Li added.

    Related:

    Good Luck, China! Second Largest Economy May Design Its Own Falcon Heavy Rocket
    EU to Raise 1 Billion Euros for Super Computers to Boost Economy, Overtake China
    China to Become World's First Economy by 2032 if Global Trends Continue
    Asian Dawn: Think Tank Claims China Will Supplant US as Largest Economy in 2032
    How China's Plan to Open its Economy to the World Could Be Mutually Beneficial
    Tags:
    budget, GDP, military, economy, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok