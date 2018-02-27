"Penghis Khan": Mongolians Furious Over Japanese Prank Manga

Shogakukana – publisher of the manga Yarisugi!!! Itazura-Kun [Going too far!!! Prankster] – probably went “too far” when it decided to publish an image of Genghis Khan, founder of the Mongol Empire and revered in his homeland, with a penis drawn on his forehead. The image was captioned in Japanese, with his name changed to something close to “Penghis Khan.” The picture itself was part of a doodle-drawing contest.
READ MORE: Israeli Man Finds Penis Drawing and 'Long Live Palestine' Note in His Passport
The Mongolians who reside in Japan didn’t find the joke amusing, however. On the contrary, they found it both distasteful and insulting:
【大炎上】朝青龍がコロコロコミックに激怒！ モンゴル皇帝チンギスハンを侮辱 / 日本人が謝罪しまくる「日本人として申し訳ない」https://t.co/PubN0UZYYa— sakamobi (@sakamobi) 23 февраля 2018 г.
これはアカン(；´Д｀) pic.twitter.com/ySFoWMXWot
Some decided to express their outrage by organizing a protest in front of Shogakukana’s main building.
小学館前 pic.twitter.com/HgkXpgCHHH— Taken. ミスターモンゴル (@Morinhoor) 26 февраля 2018 г.
小学館謝罪及びイタズラコンテントを中止。モンゴルを応援してくださったたくさんの日本人にも心より感謝します。🐴🐴🐴 pic.twitter.com/LpZerQhQYS— Taken. ミスターモンゴル (@Morinhoor) 26 февраля 2018 г.
チンギスハーン落書き問題、小学館前で抗議集会が。 pic.twitter.com/fnPc4p2ZRN— Chikahiko SUZUKI (@Kind_hiko) 26 февраля 2018 г.
READ MORE: US Navy Says Sorry for a 'Wind-Borne Wiener' Drawn by Their Pilots
According to the local Oricon News, the publisher has already issued an official apology and sent a letter to the Mongolian Embassy, saying that they were sorry for such an inappropriate prank involving their national symbol and assured that it wouldn’t happen again.
All comments
Show new comments (0)