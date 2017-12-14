US Navy Says Sorry for a 'Wind-Borne Wiener' Drawn by Their Pilots

A letter of apology from the country’s Naval Air Forces was sent to a school district after the obscene skywriting was created by their pilots in the end of November.

The Okanogan School District received an apology from the Commander of US Naval Air Forces for the contrails in the shape of male genitalia left in the sky by a Navy aircraft over Omak, a city in Washington. An epic "penis-shaped art" was left by a Navy aircraft during a training exercise on November 16.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) 16 ноября 2017 г.

In the letter addressed to the students, parents and faculty, Vice Admiral T. M. Shoemaker expressed his regret that the "immature" and "impulsive act" had happened and ensured that he has "personally held the aircrew in question accountable for their actions."

School's Superintendent Richard Johnson published the letter on the school district's Facebook account along with a brief comment, saying that the Navy's apology was "fully accepted."