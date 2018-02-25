Afghan Ex-Senator Assassinated in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A former Afghan senator Rafeullah Gull Afghan was assassinated along with two bodyguards in the country's capital Kabul, TOLO broadcaster reported Sunday.

The assassination took place on Saturday night, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle, local media reported.

The police have reportedly launched investigation into the incident. The motives behind the attack remain unknown.

Earlier, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported that nearly 3.5 thousand civilians were killed in Afghanistan in 2017, more than 7 thousand people were injured.