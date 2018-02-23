Register
24 February 2018
    In this May 8, 2016 file photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia.

    Australia, US Seek to Expand Global Energy Markets - Turnbull

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canberra and Washington made agreements on a number of new initiatives including on expanding global energy markets and investing in the US infrastructure, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump on Friday.

    "Today, we’ve agreed on some new initiatives that will deepen this relationship further. We are seeking to expand transparent and competitive global energy markets, cooperating on high quality infrastructure investment in the United States and in the region," Turnbull said.

    He added that Australia and the United States are working to intensify cooperation on digital trade.

    Also, Trump said during the press conference that Australia is a key market for US defense equipment. “Australia remains a key market for US defense products,” Trump said.

    Earlier, the US State Department approved a potential sale of $815 million worth of GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bombs — Increment II (SDB II) that were to "improve Australia's F-35 survivability."

    Trump stated that Australia is one of the United States’ closest partners in the maximum pressure campaign to denuclearize North Korea, saying also that if the latest round of sanctions imposed on Pyongyang won't work, the US will go to "phase two."

