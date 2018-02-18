Register
02:03 GMT +318 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A truck waits at a check point on the Iranian side of the border near the Armenian town of Meghri, where the borders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey join

    Armenia Aims to Create New Black Sea-Persian Gulf Transit Corridor

    © AFP 2018/ KAREN MINASYAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenia aims to establish a new transit corridor between the Black Sea and the Persian Gulf and currently is engaged in negotiations with a number of countries, expecting to increase the number of project’s stakeholders, country’s President Serzh Sargsyan said.

    “We have been negotiating with all the interested countries with the objective of creating a new transit corridor between the Black Sea and the Persian Gulf. We hope that their successful conclusion will render a list of beneficiaries that will be far more extensive than the countries engaged in the negotiations process,” Sargsyan said in his address at the Munich Security Conference (MSC), as quoted in the presidential press service’s statement.

    Mining-farm in the territory of a technopolis Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Cryptocurrency Boom: Armenia Set to Be Home to 50 MW Mining Farm
    The cooperation with the member states of the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union will positively contribute to the economic growth, the president added.

    Sargsyan commended the results of Yerevan’s accession to the EAEU single market union, which also comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

    "Armenia acceded to the Eurasian Economic Union with a clear understanding that doing so would best serve the development of our economy and the future of our nation. The results achieved since our accession do prove our trust in the path we embarked upon,” the Armenian president added.

    Armenia also participates in the construction of the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) alongside Russia, Iran and other countries.

    The project envisages the construction of transport and infrastructure facilities along the shipping route from South-East Asia to Northern Europe.

    Related:

    Cryptocurrency Boom: Armenia Set to Be Home to 50 MW Mining Farm
    US Citizen Wanted in Armenia on Charges of Plotting Terrorism - Security Service
    Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Kindergarten Staff in Armenia's Armavir
    Ceasefire Violations Keep Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions Simmering
    Armenia, Serbia Ready to Join Coalition for Demining Syria
    Tags:
    economy, transit corridor, International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), EAEU, Serzh Sargsyan, Persian Gulf, Black Sea, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lunar New Year Celebrations Across the Globe
    Lunar New Year Celebrations Across the Globe
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok