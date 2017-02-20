Register
16:07 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    View of Yerevan. (File)

    Armenia Supports Creation of Free Trade Zone Between EAEU, Iran

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 7110

    Yerevan supports the idea of creating a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran, the Armenian foreign minister said.

    YEREVAN (Sputnik) – Armenia supports actively the possibility of creation of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran, Armenian Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandian told Sputnik.

    "At present, the possibility of creation of a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union which we of course support actively," Nalbandian said.

    Nalbandian noted great perspectives for attracting the Iranian business on Armenian market and stressed that Yerevan and Tehran continued to improve investment opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

    "An important step in this process was visa waiver between our countries, what would also deepen bilateral trade and economic relations," Nalbandian said.

    Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
    © Sputnik/ Asatur Esayants
    Iranian FM Calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to Immediately Halt Violence in Karabakh
    On Tuesday, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov will visit Iran to discuss a free trade zone between Iran and the EAEU.

    Functioning since 2015, the EAEU is a Russia-initiated regional political and economic bloc that aims to streamline the flow of goods and services between its member states: Russia, Armenia, Belarus Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

    In December 2016, the Armenian president said Tehran and the bloc could sign a deal which would pave a way to a full-fledged free trade agreement.

    Related:

    Iran Hopes to Sign Cooperation Treaty With EAEU in 2017 - Ambassador to Russia
    Full Format EAEU-Iran Free Trade Deal to Boost GDP Growth of Member States - EEC
    Tags:
    free trade zone, Eurasian Economic Union, Eduard Nalbandian, Iran, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok