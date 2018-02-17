Nine People Dead in Fire at Waste Facility in Southern China - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - A fire at a waste processing facility in the Chinese southern province of Guangdong claimed lives of nine people and left one person injured, local media reported Saturday.

The incident took place at a facility in the city of Qingyuan, the CCTV broadcaster reported.

The fire was extinguished and the survivor taken to a hospital with no life-threatening injuries, according to the broadcaster.

Chinese police already detained at least one person in connection with the incident. The cause of the garbage facility fire is yet unclear, whereas the investigation is underway, the CCTV reported.