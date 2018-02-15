Winning Hearts With Smiles & Winks: Meet India's New Internet Sensation (VIDEO)

An 18-year-old college student from southern India has gained the title of “National Crush” after an internet meltdown over a 30-second clip from her upcoming movie.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Released just before Valentine's Day, what made the video clip featuring Priya Prakash Varrier an instant hit was her astutely cute facial expression, which is shy and bold at the same time. In the 30-second clip of a song from her debut movie Oru Adaar Love, Priya is seen flirtatiously moving her eyebrows and winking to a boy before slipping into a coy smile.

Priya is now ruling the internet, surpassing top Indian celebrities in the ‘most searched' category and garnering over 7.9 million views on YouTube and 1.3 million Instagram likes in just two days. The movie — Oru Adaar Love ('Yet another Love' in the Malyalam language) is to be released in March this year.

The video has inspired internet memes involving leaders like Narendra Modi and Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, an Islamic outfit from the southern city of Hyderabad has filed a case against the actress, claiming that the video clip is an insult to Muslims. Details of the complaint are yet to be known.