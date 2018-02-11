Register
23:08 GMT +311 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Bank of Japan

    Japan PM Abe to Keep BOJ Governor Kuroda for Second Term

    © Wikipedia/ Fg2
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is expected to be reappointed for another five-year term, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appears to be comfortable with the current path of monetary policy.

    Kristian Rouz — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is reportedly set to reappoint Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda for a second term, as his job fighting the threat of disinflation isn't deemed over. The move is said to be inspired by the prime minister's confidence in Kuroda as an efficient monetary policy manager, whose policies are important to promote GDP growth.

    Motorised infantry brigade. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Fomichev
    Japan Lodges Protest With Russia Over Start of Drills on Kurils
    The expected move would keep Kuroda as BoJ Governor till 2023, allowing him to achieve the 2-percent inflation target, whilst supporting the Prime Minister's pro-growth policies known as "Abenomics."
    According to sources, no final decision on Kuroda's reappointment has been made as of yet, as time is running short until Kuroda's current term expires in April. The move would strengthen the positions of monetary policymakers favoring the extended stimulus, including the negative interest rates regime — known as NIRP.

    "From the beginning, there's been no other choice but to reappoint Governor Kuroda," senior BoJ officials reportedly said Saturday, according to the Japanese media.

    Kuroda's main achievements during his first term include a steady GDP expansion, a rally in the nation's main stock index Nikkei Stock Average, and better employment conditions, as well as indirect positive consequences of Kuroda's policies.

    These, in turn, include a weaker yen and higher competitiveness of Japanese exports on the global market, and an increase in domestic manufacturing output, as well as higher wages and a stronger consumer sentiment.

    "At the moment, I think the market is pricing in an 80-90 percent chance that Mr. Kuroda will be reappointed," Masamichi Adachi of JP Morgan in Tokyo said.

    Additionally, the Abe cabinet is set to promote the BoJ's Executive Director Masayoshi Amamiya to the Bank's Deputy Director, according to an unverified report from the Jiji news agency. There are only two deputy directors at the Japanese central bank.
    In the recent years, Amamiya was responsible for drafting the most innovative monetary policies implemented by the BoJ, including its asset-purchasing program (known as quantitative easing, or QE) and yield-curve control.
    Whilst the Japanese QE has been a local take at the globally widespread practice of central bank asset-buying, the yield-curve control is an even more unconventional solution, allowing it to avert the risk of recession. The policy encourages private investment in short-term bonds and the non-financial sector, whilst suppressing investor urge to allocate capital in safe-haven assets.

    READ MORE: Japan Opposition Calls for Parliamentary Debates on Abe's Favoritism — Reports

    "I think Mr. Abe is comfortable with the current policy," Takeshi Yamaguchi of Morgan Stanley in Tokyo said.

    Amamiya's relationship with members of the Japanese parliament, as well as government officials, promoting his unconventional monetary solutions has earned him the professional nickname "Amamiya magic."
    Governor Kuroda's team is recognized for its effort of spurring inflation and domestic investment over the past five years, allowing the Abe cabinet to focus on the measure of fiscal regulation, and ensuring a more predictable economic environment.
    Still, opposition lawmakers might challenge Kuroda's reappointment, as they see him as a close ally to PM Abe, which might impair the BoJ's independence. Some lawmakers reportedly favor Prof. Masazumi Wakatabe of Waseda University and Prof. Takatoshi Ito of Columbia University in New York — who are known as prominent advocates for pro-inflation policies.

    Related:

    Not Everyone's Cup of Tea: Snake Cafe in Japan
    Japan Schools Promote Sexual Equality in Dress Code
    Building Bridges Between Russia and Japan
    Japan Lodges Protest With Russia Over Start of Drills on Kurils
    Tags:
    governor, Japanese Parliament, Shinzo Abe, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok