Attacker Kills One Person, Injures 12 With Knife in Beijing - Reports

A man, allegedly motivated by personal problems, has perpetrated a massacre in the center of the Chinese capital, in a crowded place not far from a government building, the state Xinhua news agency reported.

"After a preliminary investigation the suspect named Zhu, 35, from Xihua County in Henan Province, confessed to injuring people in order to satisfy personal grievances," the local police said, as quoted by the agency,

The attack reportedly took place in the Xidan district during lunchtime on Sunday, not far from Zhongnanhai, the headquarters of the Communist Party and the Chinese government.

A video allegedly showing the moment the attack occurred has appeared on social networks.

(Attention: Graphic Content)

CHINA: A woman was killed and 12 other people injured in knife attack in a busy mall in Beijing. The attacker is a 35-year-old from Henan who confessed that he carried out the attack to "express his discontent", but Police did not elaborate. pic.twitter.com/N2hoqCI58X — Behind The News (@Behind__News) 11 февраля 2018 г.

​The attack claimed the life of at least one person and injured 12. None of those victims are reportedly suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the police.

Such incidents are extremely rare in China, due to the high-security measures and cameras installed all around the capital.

