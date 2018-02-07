Chinese Cops Sporting Super Hi Tech Glasses for Catching Criminals (PHOTOS)

In Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of Henan Province located in east-central China, police are already using state-of-the-art glasses to better identify potential criminals entering the city's east station, according to the Chinese newspaper People's Daily.
The glasses equipped with facial recognition system are used by four police officers who take mugshots of suspicious individuals and get feedback from the database back at the HQ with the help of a camera connected to a smartphone-like device.
The glasses allow police obtain specific information about a suspect, such as name, address, gender and ethnicity as well as information on whether this suspect is on the run.
So far, a total of seven suspects facing human trafficking and hit and run charges have been arrested by Zhengzhou police using the glasses, which also helped them detain 26 individuals accused of using fake IDs.
