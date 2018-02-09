China Agrees to Reopen Mountain Pass for Indian Pilgrims

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In what is being seen as a gesture aimed at easing tensions, China has agreed to allow Indians to use the Nathu La pass for the sacred Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage after briefly blocking the route. India's Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh informed the Parliament on Thursday that China had agreed to open the Nathu La pass near the northeastern state of Sikkim so that pilgrims could visit the Mount Kailash and the Mansarovar Lake both situated in Tibet.
"This matter was raised by the government with the Chinese government, including during the meeting of the External Affairs Minister with the Chinese Foreign Minister in December 2017. Subsequently, the Chinese government has confirmed resumption of Yatra on this route," Minister of State for External Affairs Gen (Rtd) V K Singh told the Parliament a written reply.
The Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage is undertaken via two different routes by Indians. The Nathu La route, inaugurated in June 2015 is administered by the Tibet Autonomous Region government on the Chinese side. It cuts short the trekking time.
