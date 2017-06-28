Register
28 June 2017
    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem.

    China Urges India to Ease Border tensions After Turning Back Pilgrims

    India should take measures to ease tensions along the border area, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday on the matter of restoring entry access to Indian pilgrims.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a daily conference on Tuesday that to maintain good China-Indian ties, the Chinese government has made great efforts to offer convenience for Indian pilgrims.

    "However, Indian frontier officers had entered into China's sovereign territory through the Sikkim section of the India-China border, and China had to take countermeasures. For security concerns, China has suspended the entry of Indian pilgrims to China's Tibet Autonomous Region via the Nathu La Pass in the Sikkim section of the India-China border," Lu said.

    China has informed India through diplomatic means, Lu added.

    China has allegedly refused entry to the first batch of 47 pilgrims who "were scheduled to travel to Kailash Mansarovar through the Nathu La Pass," citing damage to roads due to rain and landslides in the Tibet region, DNA India reported on Saturday.

    Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Ren Guoqiang told a press release on Monday that Indian troops recently crossed the border with China in an attempt to block a road construction in the Donglang (Doklam) area on the Chinese side.

    The unilateral provocation of Indian troops has violated the consensus and relevant agreements on border issues between the Chinese and Indian governments, seriously endangering the peace and stability of the border areas, Ren said.

    The China-Indian boundary in Sikkim has been delineated by historical treaties, and the Indian government has repeatedly confirmed in writing since their country gained independence, acknowledging they had no objection to the China-Indian boundary line at the Sikkim section, Ren said.

    Ren noted that China is committed to developing bilateral relations with India, but it will also firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests. He urged India not to complicate border issues and help China maintain the sound momentum in bilateral relations.

    This article was originally published in the Global Times.

