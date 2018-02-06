Strong 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Taiwan - USGS

The United States Geological Survey reports a 6.4 magnitude powerful earthquake that hit 22 km (14 miles) east-northeast of Hua-lien city in Taiwan. No information on casualties or damages is available at the moment.

The quake took place at a depth of 1km (0.6 miles), the report says.

At the moment, no information on casualties or damages as a result of the tremors is available. No tsunami warning has been issued so far.

​This is the second earthqake in the area withing several days, with the previous one, almost the same strong 6.1 magnitude, shaking the east coast 17 km (10 miles) northeast of Hua-lien.

