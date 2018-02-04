Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan - USGS

The US Geological Survey reported of a strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake striking Taiwan's east coast 17 km (10 miles) northeast of Hua-lien.
The agency stated the quake took place at a depth of 7.8 km.
However, according to information from the China Earthquake Networks Center, the tremors were of lesser magnitude — about 5.6.
USGS — M 6.1 — 14km NNE of Hualian, Taiwan #quake pic.twitter.com/bAuHAYOekc— CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir) 4 февраля 2018 г.
No tsunami warning has been issued so far, as well as no information about possible casualties or damages reported.
Have felt three earthquakes here in #Taipei, #Taiwan in the last hour. And the second #earthquake lasted quite a while… pic.twitter.com/W6zgKYiM0v— Evan Tzeng (@EvanTzeng) 4 февраля 2018 г.
