Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan - USGS

No immediate information about casualties and destruction is available at the moment. There was no warning of a tsunami threat.

The US Geological Survey reported of a strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake striking Taiwan's east coast 17 km (10 miles) northeast of Hua-lien.

The agency stated the quake took place at a depth of 7.8 km.

However, according to information from the China Earthquake Networks Center, the tremors were of lesser magnitude — about 5.6.

