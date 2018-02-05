S Korea Bans Entry for 36,000 Foreigners During Olympics - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korean authorities have banned 36,000 foreigners from entering the country during the Winter Olympics because of security concerns, the Yonhap news agency reported Monday.

The decision on the entry ban was made as a result of cooperation between the South Korean security services with their foreign partners, the agency reported, citing information provided by South Korea's intelligence service to the nation's parliament.

The games in South Korea's Pyeongchang will start on Friday and last through February 25.

The host nation of the international sports event has exerted a lot of efforts, such as the deployment of about 60,000 people, including the intelligence officers, to ensure that the participants and the guests of the Olympic Games are protected, according to media reports.