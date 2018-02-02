Indian Police Arrest a Person Trying to Sell Wife to Daesh Terrorists

The wife has alleged that the accused took her to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia in August last year, in a bid to sell her off. She has also alleged that the accused raped her and recorded objectionable photos and videos of her on his phone.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The arrest was made on a complaint filed by his 25-year-old wife who hails from the neighboring state of Kerala. She had approached the Kerala High Court in December last year, seeking NIA probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the case.

READ MORE: Daesh Continues to Attract Young Indians from Southern State of Kerala

Muhammad Riyaz Rasheed a resident of Kerala was intercepted at the Chennai airport by the NIA on Friday.

"He (Riyaz) arrived from Jeddah via Colombo. We had information about his arrival and intercepted him upon landing at Chennai airport. We are interrogating him at our office in Chennai," NIA press release stated.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Daesh in India: Recruiter Exhorts Operatives to Target Hindu Congregations

In the preliminary investigations, the police have found the involvement of another person who was providing funds to lure women in southern India and convert them to Islam.

Local police have already arrested two other accused Fawas and Siyad in the case.

READ MORE: Indian Security Agencies Hunt for ‘Jihadi Doctor’ in Daesh Video

The southern state of Kerala has been in the limelight in last few years as a number of youths reportedly converted to Islam and left India to join the Daesh. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been investigating the departure of at least 21 youths from Kerala and their involvement with Daesh since July 2016.