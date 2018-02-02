Australian Ex-PM, Who Was Vocal Anti-Gay Critic, Attends Lesbian Wedding

In December 2017, Australia became the 25th country to legalize same-sex marriage which is supported by at least 62 percent of Australians, according to a survey.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has attended a ceremony in Sydney to mark the same-sex marriage of his lesbian sister Christine Forster, in what the ABC news agency reported was "a show of support."

A man who was at the helm of Australia's national campaign against gay marriage, Abbott said that he was "looking forward to having a new sister-in-law" when he joined her sister Christine Forster marrying her partner Virginia Flitcroft.

Abbott described Friday's civil ceremony overlooking the Sydney Opera House as a "great family occasion", something that became the first high-profile same-sex wedding in Australia since the country's parliament unanimously passed a marriage equality bill in December 2017.

© AP Photo/ Australia Broadcasting Corporation In this image made from Australia Broadcasting Corporation video, Christine Forster, right, sister of former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, walks with her partner Virginia Edwards, Feb. 2, 2018, in Sydney, Australia

A survey that was conducted at the time revealed that at least 62 percent of Australians supported same-sex marriages in their country, making Australia the 25th country to legalize marriage equality.

Abbott, who was Prime Minister of Australia from September 2013 to September 2015, previously said that although he vehemently opposes gay marriage, he would be in attendance at his sister's wedding if marriage equality is officially legalized in Australia.