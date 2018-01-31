South Korean Skiers Head for DPRK to Hold Joint Training - Reports (VIDEO)

The South Korean delegation includes 45 people — about 20 athletes, their attendants and journalists, the Yonhap news agency reported. They will spend two days in North Korea.
The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang will take place on February 9-25. Earlier in January, the two Koreas agreed that their national teams would march together under a "unified Korea" flag at the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics and form a joint women's ice hockey team.
North Korean athletes will also reportedly compete in figure skating, short track and skiing.
