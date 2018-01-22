EU Adds More North Korean Citizens, Top Venezuelan Officials to Sanction List

Some 17 North Koreans have been sanctioned for "facilitating the evasion of sanctions imposed by the UN," while seven Venezuelan officials were slapped with new restrictions over the ever-growing troubles in their country.

The Council of the EU announced Monday it had frozen assets of the North Koreans and added them to the travel ban list for engagement in illegal trade activities and steps aimed at facilitating the evasion of "sanctions imposed by the UN, including from abroad."

The total number of North Korean individuals on the EU's sanctions list has now reached 58, while there're 79 North Koreans on the UN's sanction list.

The UN Security Council has been introducing sanctions against Pyongyang to prevent it from developing the country’s nuclear program.

The Venezuelan officials, including the Interior Minister and the head of Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), were slapped with new sanctions for "the non-respect of democratic principles or the rule of law as well as in the violation of human rights." The restrictions include a travel ban and an asset freeze, according to the statement.

The new round of sanctions against Caracas follows the arms embargo and sanctions that Brussels approved in November. That step was made after the US imposed its restrictions against Venezuela with the stated aim of exerting more pressure Caracas.

The sharp political crisis in Venezuela broke out last March when the country's Supreme Court ruled to restrict the power of the legislature. The measure was followed by protests with thousands of Venezuelans taking part in violent anti-government protests.