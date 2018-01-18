Register
01:01 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on a military jeep as he inspects troops of the People's Liberation Army during a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, July 30, 2017

    Satellite Photos Confirm Chinese Military Buildup Just Outside Doklam

    © AP Photo/ Li Tao/Xinhua
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    New satellite imagery has revealed that China is building an enormous military complex just miles from the site of their 10-week standoff with the Indian military along the Doklam Plateau over the summer of 2017.

    The new photos reveal that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) compound is about six miles east of where the Indian forces camped during the standoff. The construction includes trenches, barracks and multiple helipads. What appear to be artillery gun emplacements have also been dug, but are presently unoccupied by any heavy weaponry.

    Indian army soldiers walk along the line of control at the Indo China border in Bumla at an altitude of 15,700 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, India. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Anupam Nath
    India, China Avert Another Doklam-Like Standoff

    Furthermore, Chinese troops and armored vehicles have built up in the area, including a full mechanized regiment of what appear to be ZBL-09 infantry fighting vehicles — which can be equipped with howitzers and anti-aircraft suites.

    When asked about the construction on Wednesday, Indian Army Chief of Staff Bipin Rawat downplayed it as temporary. "As far as Doklam is concerned, PLA soldiers are there in a part of the area, although not in numbers that we saw them in initially. They have carried out some infrastructure development, which is mostly temporary in nature," he told reporters.

    Rawat added that it was possible that the facility was simply to shield Chinese military equipment from the elements during the brutal Tibetan winter. "While [Chinese] troops may have returned and infrastructure remains, it is anybody's guess whether they would come back [to Doklam], or is it because of the winters that they could not take their equipment. But we are also there, so in case they come, we will face them."

    Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at the Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, July 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ China Daily
    We’re Back: China Resumes Military Buildup in Disputed Doklam Plateau

    The Doklam Plateau went from a remote, virtually-uninhabited mountain range along the disputed border of China and Bhutan to one of the most important geopolitical sites in the world overnight, when on June 16 PLA soldiers and construction workers arrived to build a road through the plateau.

    Beijing calls the region "Donglang" and claims that it is Tibetan territory and as such, China has the right to build whatever it likes there. Bhutan protested China's presence, and India intervened by deploying troops to the disputed territory.

    For 10 weeks, PLA and Indian military troops faced off a few hundred meters apart. Both nations pulled their troops back on August 28 following quiet negotiations between the two powers and the road-building came to an end.

    A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009
    © REUTERS/ Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    Moving Beyond Doklam Standoff, India, China Preparing to Hold Border Talks

    However, local media outlets reported in October that China had continued to maintain a large military presence near the disputed region, with Indian newspapers reporting that the PLA was building permanent military barracks and maintaining a force of a thousand soldiers a few miles away from the disputed line.

    In October, the Indian External Affairs Ministry denied the veracity of reports of Chinese construction. "We have seen recent reports on Doklam. There are no new developments at the face-off site and its vicinity since the August 28 disengagement," they said in a statement. "The status quo prevails in this area. Any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect."

    As it turns out, they were wrong.

    Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, right, poses with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, second left, Queen Jetsun Pema, left and their son prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck after receiving them at the airport in New Delhi, India
    © AP Photo/ Altaf Qadri
    Bhutanese King Visits India Amid Growing Concern Over China's Buildup in Doklam

    India has withdrawn its military from Doklam since it does not actually have a claim on the region — their troops entered Doklam to support their Bhutanese allies and to oppose the sudden appearance of the Chinese. 

    However, India has built up their forces in Sikkim, the province that borders both China and Bhutan. In other words, although tensions have abated, both nations are boosting their military strength around the flashpoint of Doklam.

    Related:

    Doklam Logjam: 1,000 Chinese Troops Still at Site of Stand-Off
    Here to Stay: Standoff Ends, but China to Maintain Military Presence in Doklam
    China Hopes India to Prevent Future Border Standoffs Like Doklam
    Modi to Visit China for BRICS Summit Amid Uncertainty of Doklam Pact
    China Vows to Maintain High Combat Readiness in Disputed Doklam Area
    Tags:
    military buildup, Doklam Standoff, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, People's Liberation Army, Bipin Rawat, Doklam, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok