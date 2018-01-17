Australia's Victoria Sets Lofty Goals for Kids' Cannabis Treatment

Having become the first Australian state to legalize locally grown medicinal cannabis in 2016, Victoria has successfully completed a trial involving 29 kids with severe epilepsy, according to reports.

Now the local government is determined to fund up to 60 more treatments over the next two years, with more to arrive as soon as locally produced cannabis is produced in sufficient amounts.

"These are children for whom, very sadly, the long-term prognosis is not always a positive one and simply cannot afford to wait until the Commonwealth funding arrangements catch up," Health Minister Jill Hennessy said on Wednesday, SBS news wrote.

Epileptic seizures were reported to significantly go down in both number and scale, making significant improvements in the life of the little patients and their families.

The Federal Government gave the green light to medicinal cannabis exports from still budding Australian producers two years ago. Victoria has now issued an industry development plan to grow locally half of those exports by 2028.

