05:32 GMT +317 January 2018
    People sweep in front of statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in central Pyongyang, North Korea April 12, 2017.

    DRL: US Allocates $1.5Mln for Projects Supporting Human Rights in North Korea

    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    Asia & Pacific
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States announced the availability of $ 1.5 million in funding for programs supporting human rights and independent information in North Korea, the US Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) said in a press release.

    The State Department explained it expects to provide about $1.5 million for applications submitted in response to the funding opportunity.

    Companies are allowed to submit up to two applications and should not ask for less than $100,000 but also for no more than $1 million, the State Department said.

    A North Korean woman is reflected in a rain puddle as she walks past the country's national flag along the Kim Il Sung Square on Sunday, July 21, 2013, downtown Pyongyang, North Korea
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Alarm Over North Korea Human Rights Cover Up For US Violations
    "The DRL announces an open competition for organizations interested in submitting applications for projects that support the policy objective to promote human rights, increase accountability, and foster the free flow of information into, out of, and within the DPRK [North Korea]," the release said on Tuesday.

    US- and foreign-based non-profit organizations as well as public international businesses can all compete for the funds, the State Department added.

