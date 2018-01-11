Register
01:35 GMT +312 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Taiwan military soldiers fire artillery shells from 38 eight-inch and 155-millimeter howitzers during the Han Kuang 31 live fire drill in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, on September 10, 2015

    Taiwan Unveils Wishlist for Boosted Defense Spending to Match Beijing

    © AFP 2018/ SAM YEH
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    314

    The Taiwanese government has revealed their plans to initiate long-term increases in defense spending aimed at acquiring advanced weapons systems as a deterrent to mainland aggression. Tensions between Beijing and Taipei have continued to mount since relations broke down in 2016.

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has made the national defense of Taiwan a centerpiece of her policy, recommending a hybrid approach of both domestically constructed and US-purchased weapons. Her intention is to build a defensive Taiwanese military that could inflict unacceptable losses on superior mainland forces in the case of armed conflict between the two Chinas.

    Two defense officials told Reuters that Taipei is in the process of formulating defense spending plans through 2025. By then, the officials claimed Taiwan's annual military spending will have increased at least 20 percent if not more. That's an increase from about $10.8 billion to $12.9 billion in annual spending.

    Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Su-30 fighter, right, flies along with a H-6K bomber as they take part in a drill.
    © AP Photo/ Shao Jing/Xinhua
    Taiwan Develops 'Asymmetric Warfare Plan' Amid Increased Chinese Drills - Report

    "The Tsai administration is seeking to undo years of defense spending cuts," the officials wrote, adding that Taiwan's healthy economic growth allowed it to foot the bill.

    "The additional funds will target enhancements in asymmetrical defense strategies in the short-term and advanced weapons and equipment either domestically produced or through defense procurements in the long-term."

    Civilian leaders met with military leaders to determine where the new investments will be allocated. Military leaders have pushed for better training of Taiwanese forces as well as acquisitions of new missiles, drones, electronic warfare suites, fighter aircraft and ballistic missile defense systems.

    Chinese Y-8 plane
    © AP Photo/ B.K. Bangash
    Taiwan Sends Aircraft, Ships to 'Monitor and Deal With' Chinese Transport Plane

    The Ministry of National Defense has also added information security, upgraded Patriot missiles, new F-16A/B jet fighters and indigenously built training planes to their wishlist. They also want to improve Taiwan's arsenal of mobile missile launchers and either build or acquire new ballistic missiles.

    Much of these weapons would come from Taiwan's sole foreign arms supplier: the United States. Taiwan is a top buyer of US armaments, having purchased more than $60 billion worth of Washington's weapons in the last 25 years.

    Tsai has frequently suggested that she wants to bolster ties with Washington and purchase more American weapons, often incensing China in the process. However, she has insisted the weapons will only be for self-defense and would not be used to provoke Beijing.

    Taipei
    CC0
    China Outraged as US Plans Navy Visits to Taiwan

    Hostilities between China and Taiwan flared after the 2016 election victory of Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ended several years of detente. Unlike her immediate predecessor, Tsai has been unwilling to publicly endorse the 1992 Consensus, a cross-strait agreement affirming that there is only one China. Naturally, Beijing and Taipei disagree on which of their governments is the legitimate one, as they have since communist forces founded the People's Republic in 1949.

    The administration of US President Donald Trump has seen a strengthening of ties between the US and Taiwan, often a sticking point in Washington-Beijing relations. Trump was the first president since Jimmy Carter to directly speak with the Taiwanese president and in September the US Congress passed the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act which authorized naval cooperation between the US and Taiwanese militaries.

    Beijing has also been ramping up their military spending since the mid-2000's. In March 2017, they announced that defense spending would be increased 7 percent in 2017, an increase of $11.1 billion.

    Related:

    Taiwan Angry Over New Chinese Aviation Routes That ‘Harm Regional Stability’
    Taiwan Recalls 285, Scraps 200,000 Passports With Image of Dulles Airport
    Beijing Bombers, Fighter Jets Encircle Taiwan in Drill
    China Again Holding Drills Near Disputed Territory of Taiwan
    China Holds Drills Near Taiwan for Second Time in Row - Reports
    Tags:
    cross-strait relations, military spending, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taiwanese Ministry of national Defense, Tsai Ing-wen, China, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikal in Winter: Pure Beauty of a Frozen Lake
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok