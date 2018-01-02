Dozens Reported Missing After Speedboat Capsizes Near Borneo

A motorboat with 45 passengers capsized near the Indonesian coast of the Borneo island leaving at least eight people dead and dozens missing, media reported.

According to local emergency services, the boat sank after hitting a chunk of wood floating in the sea, the Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

At least 8 dead as boat capsizes off Indonesia's Borneo https://t.co/QHtoIUurRs pic.twitter.com/9PE2fqFGsP — Priya Mishra (@priyamishra2702) 1 января 2018 г.

​"Eight people were killed, and personnel of the search and rescue office are searching and rescuing for the tens of missing people," a spokesman for the National Search and Rescue Office told Xinhua.

​There were reportedly six children on board the boat. It is unclear whether they have been rescued.