Dozens Reported Missing After Speedboat Capsizes Near Borneo

According to local emergency services, the boat sank after hitting a chunk of wood floating in the sea, the Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
At least 8 dead as boat capsizes off Indonesia's Borneo https://t.co/QHtoIUurRs pic.twitter.com/9PE2fqFGsP— Priya Mishra (@priyamishra2702) 1 января 2018 г.
"Eight people were killed, and personnel of the search and rescue office are searching and rescuing for the tens of missing people," a spokesman for the National Search and Rescue Office told Xinhua.
Speedboat capsizes off Indonesia’s Borneo island. https://t.co/Cp1yffQ5Ym pic.twitter.com/1Qp9Z4VNad— LexTresAbogados (@lextresabogados) 1 января 2018 г.
There were reportedly six children on board the boat. It is unclear whether they have been rescued.
All comments
Show new comments (0)