S Korea Detains Panama-Flagged Ship Suspected of Oil Supplies to DPRK - Reports

The 5,100-tonne KOTI vessel is moored in the port of Pyeongtaek-Tanjin in the South Korean province of Gyeonggi, most of its crew are citizens of China and Myanmar, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources.
READ MORE: Beijing Blasts Trump's Claims on Chinese Oil Sales to North Korea
The decision to ban the ship's exit from the port was taken by the authorities of South Korea on December 21, but the information was disclosed just on Sunday. The South Korean government detains a ship under the flag of a foreign country on suspicion of supplying oil to North Korea for the second time in a month.
The situation on the Korean Peninsula has escalated over the past few months, following several ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)