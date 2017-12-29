Register
15:12 GMT +329 December 2017
    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacts during debate of the Marriage Amendment bill in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra December 4, 2017

    Reigning In Australia's PM: Turnbull Fined for Not Wearing Life Jacket

    © REUTERS/ AAP/Lukas Coch
    123

    The head of the Australian government found out the hard way that he is not above the law, at least when it comes to maritime safety regulations.

    Malcolm Turnbull, the Prime Minister of Australia, is expected to be fined $250 after he was caught sailing in a dinghy without wearing his life jacket.

    This occurrence apparently took place earlier this week near the Prime Minister’s residence in Sydney, with the photo of Turnbull sans life jacket becoming available to authorities.

    Surf rescue
    CC BY 2.0 / eGuide Travel / Manly
    Australian Pranksters Slam Passive Bystanders After Heroically Rescuing Surfers
    Angus Mitchell, executive director of NSW Maritime, confirmed that the national leader will have to pay a fine, calling this incident a “timely reminder” to boaters to wear their life jackets, ABC News reports.

    "We want to ensure everyone enjoys their break and gets home safely this summer so please, wear a life jacket and take care on our waterways," Mitchell said, adding that "NSW Maritime officers will be out in force during the New Year period to ensure all boaters are adhering to maritime safety laws."

    Turnbull himself has apologized for the infraction, citing the importance of water safety during the current season.

    "So lesson learned; I will make sure I always wear a life jacket in my dinghy regardless of how close I am to the shore, just as I always do on my kayak," he wrote on his Facebook page.

