Road Accident in Pakistan Leaves at Least 10 People Dead - Reports (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two buses and a van collided on a highway in central Pakistan, killing at least 10 people and injuring many others, local media reported on Sunday.

According to Geo TV channel, the accident occurred late Saturday night on the Indus Highway near the city of Sehwan in the country's Sindh province.

The local police said that among those killed there were six children and three women.

Collision between passenger bus and Pick Up van near Sun, Sehwan (Sindh), 10 dead, many injured pic.twitter.com/YgQhsktHev — Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) December 24, 2017

Drivers of both buses managed to flee shortly after the accident, the police are searching for the suspects.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan. In early October, 14 people were killed and 30 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a van in the northwest of Balochistan province. In early November, 27 people died and about 60 were injured after a speeding bus fell off a bridge in a town of Talagang, Punjab province.