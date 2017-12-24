Road Accident in Pakistan Leaves at Least 10 People Dead - Reports (PHOTO)

According to Geo TV channel, the accident occurred late Saturday night on the Indus Highway near the city of Sehwan in the country's Sindh province.
The local police said that among those killed there were six children and three women.
Collision between passenger bus and Pick Up van near Sun, Sehwan (Sindh), 10 dead, many injured pic.twitter.com/YgQhsktHev— Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) December 24, 2017
Drivers of both buses managed to flee shortly after the accident, the police are searching for the suspects.
