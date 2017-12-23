Japan Strengthening Missile Defense to Deter North Korean Threat

"We are trying to make sure that we are prepared for any situation where we need to try to defend ourselves, our homeland, our people from missile attacks," Bessho said on Friday. "I think you know that there is discussion in Japan about strengthening missile defense."
Bessho expressed appreciation for US President Donald Trump’s stance that every option is on the table as a countermeasure regarding the North Korean nuclear threat.
Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously voted in favor of the draft resolution to introduce new sanctions against North Korea. Multiple provisions in the US-drafted resolution sanction North Korea's oil and petroleum industries.
The resolution also calls for the expulsion within 24 months of all North Korean workers earning income abroad, and adds 16 individuals and one entity connected to the financing and development of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs to the UN sanctions list.
All comments
Show new comments (0)