Japan Strengthening Missile Defense to Deter North Korean Threat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Japan is working on preparing itself against missile threats, especially from North Korea, by strengthening its missile defense, Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations and UN Security Council President for December Koro Bessho said during a press conference.

"We are trying to make sure that we are prepared for any situation where we need to try to defend ourselves, our homeland, our people from missile attacks," Bessho said on Friday. "I think you know that there is discussion in Japan about strengthening missile defense."

Bessho expressed appreciation for US President Donald Trump’s stance that every option is on the table as a countermeasure regarding the North Korean nuclear threat.

Japan , South Korea and the United States have been engaged in trilateral talks to improve understanding of how to approach the threat from North Korea, Bessho said. Japan and its allies are not trying to hurt the people of North Korea, but instead are trying to exert pressure on Pyongyang to change its policy, Bessho added.

Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously voted in favor of the draft resolution to introduce new sanctions against North Korea. Multiple provisions in the US-drafted resolution sanction North Korea's oil and petroleum industries.

The resolution also calls for the expulsion within 24 months of all North Korean workers earning income abroad, and adds 16 individuals and one entity connected to the financing and development of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs to the UN sanctions list.