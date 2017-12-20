Register
11:34 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korea foreign minister Kang Kyung-Wha

    South Korea to Brief Japan in Advance on Review of Comfort Women Deal - Seoul

    © AFP 2017/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea will provide advance notice to the Japanese side on the results of the task force's review of the 2015 South Korean-Japanese agreement on the comfort women issue, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Wednesday.

    The statement comes as the results of the review carried out by the task group, which was established five months ago, are due to be announced on December 27.

    "(South Korea) will give details to the Japanese side before the announcement of the result of a task force review of the South Korea-Japan deal on comfort women mobilized by Japanese soldiers. I think it's diplomatic etiquette," Kang told reporters, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

    The minister noted that the South Korean government would elaborate its position on the deal separately from the task force’s findings.

    "The government's stance regarding the South Korea-Japan agreement is that [it should be made] to satisfy the victims. At the same time, it's also urgent to come up with a position that could overcome [any tension] in the South Korea-Japan relationship," Kang stressed.

    Who Are The Comfort Women?

    Japan and South Korea reached a deal on the issue of comfort women in 2015 after a long-lasting diplomatic dispute over the matter, agreeing to establish a foundation for sexually enslaved Korean women under the deal, which the Japanese government poured 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) into for the support of the surviving victims and their families.

    READ MORE: UNESCO Listing of 'Comfort Women' Documents Delayed

    However, the Japanese government has opposed initiatives to erect memorials to commemorate "comfort women" in the US city San Franciso and South Korea's Busan, lodging an official protest against Seoul in 2016 and cutting ties with Osaka's sister-city of San Francisco in late November 2017.

    READ MORE: Japan's Osaka to Cut Ties With San Francisco Over 'Comfort Women' Statue

    A term "comfort women" is used to describe women forced to work in brothels for the Japanese military during World War II. While the exact number of women involved in the practice is still a subject for debate, most of these women are known to have been taken from countries occupied by Japan between 1932 and 1945, in particular, Korea, China and the Philippines. Up to 200,000 Korean women became the victims of Japanese sexual enslavement, with only 40 of them still confirmed alive.

    Tags:
    comfort women, Kang Kyung-wha, Japan, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok