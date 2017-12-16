S Korea Reportedly Suspects Pyongyang of Hacking Into Cryptocurrency Exchange

The issue of cybersecurity has been particularly acute over the past months after a number of major cyberattacks hit the world. In May, WannaCry ransomware affected over 200,000 computers in some 150 countries; the attack is widely believed to have been perpetrated by Pyongyang and now another cyber incident has been attributed to North Korea.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) suspects Pyongyang of hacking into cryptocurrency exchange services, Yonhap News Agency reported Saturday.

According to sources cited by Yonhap, the NIS has evidence that Pyongyang stole personal information in June from around 30,000 users of Bithumb, South Korea's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, and robbed virtual money from another cryptocurrency exchange, Coinis, in September.

The attack was reportedly launched with the help of the same code, which has been used by the Lazarus group (formerly known as Guardians of Peace, GOP) accused of attacking the Sony Pictures company over its film, dubbed The Interviewk, about a plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korea is a hub for trading virtual currencies despite a government clampdown and North Korean cyberattacks. Illustration by @BryanFountain https://t.co/4b5KipporQ pic.twitter.com/KXD9JddRRQ — Lynne Carty (@lynnecarty) December 7, 2017

North Korea is often accused of launching cyberattacks. This year alone, Pyongyang was accused of being behind the spread of the WannaCry virus in May, which blocked computers around the world with messages flashing on the screen demanding money to remove the restriction.

KIm In Ryong, North Korea's Deputy Permanent Representative in the United Nations, said that attempts to link North Korea with the cyberattacks were "ridiculous."