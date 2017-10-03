Register
02:09 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard at hilltop post at a forward area on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India. (File)

    Five Deadly Incidents Along Disputed India-Pakistan Border Occur in One Day

    © AP Photo/ Anjum Naveed)
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 1 0 0

    A series of bloody incidents occurred on Monday along the disputed India-Pakistan border in the province of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in at least eight deaths. Tensions between the rival neighbors continue to intensify over the restive province and its contested border.

    A dispute between Indian and Pakistani troops across the Line of Control left two Indian children, a 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, dead. Both sides accused the other of an unprovoked violation of the oft-broken border ceasefire.

    The two youths were killed by "unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars" from Pakistan, according to Colonel NN Joshi of the Indian military. The incident occurred in Poonch in southwest Jammu and Kashmir.

    An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, June 9, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    Indian Security Forces Foil Major Attack, Gun-down Four Terrorists in Kashmir

    The Pakistan Foreign Ministry fired back that India had violated the ceasefire five times in the last 12 days, killing 11 civilians and injuring 37 others.

    Elsewhere in Kashmir, the Indian Army reported that they killed five militants in shootouts just miles from the border between Kashmir and Pakistan. The violence occurred in Tangdhar and Torna in the wee hours of the morning, when the separatists attempted to enter the towns under the cover of night. Indian forces spotted them and opened fire.

    Three alleged terrorists were killed in Tangdhar and two more in Torna, according to Indian military spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia. The identity and affiliation of the slain militants is unknown.

    Indian soldiers guard outside the army base which was attacked Sunday by suspected militants at Uri, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Mukhtar Khan
    Death Toll From Attack on Police in Indian Kashmir Reportedly Rises to Five

    Indian police reported that in Pulwama in the south of the province, an Indian police constable was killed after alleged terrorists opened fire on him. And in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir's west, Indian police reported that an alleged terrorist hurled a grenade at Kashmiri police officers, injuring two.

    With at least eight killed across five separate incidents, the border skirmishes between India and Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir show no signs of abating. Various estimates of the death toll from the last year suggest between 160 and 260 people have been killed in the violence over the disputed region.

    Since the 1947 partitioning of India and Pakistan into distinct countries, Jammu and Kashmir has been a flashpoint, as both nations claim it as their own. The predominantly Muslim region ended up under Indian control following the Indian victory in the 1947 War, part of the bloody partitioning of British India into Muslim Pakistan and Hindu India that resulted in over 1 million deaths.

    Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol a street in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 27, 2016
    © Sputnik/ Danish Ismail
    India, Pakistan Agree to Exercise Restraint in Kashmir After Frequent Skirmishes

    However, the Indian control of the region has never come easily, with frequent revolts, unrests and border squabbles with Islamabad. Since 2014, the border has become increasingly unstable, with ceasefires and military misadventure aplenty on both sides. However, the situation has yet to escalate to war, as it has multiple times in the past — most recently during the 1999 Kargil War that left thousands dead.

    New Delhi has also accused Pakistan of supporting Islamist and Kashmiri separatist terrorist groups such as the Jaish e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e Taiba, accusations that Pakistan has denied.

    Related:

    Indian Forces Eliminate Terror Mastermind in Kashmir Valley
    Indian Troops Kill 2 Terrorists Attempting to Cross Border in Kashmir
    Kashmir Is Child India and Pakistan Have Fought Over Since Partition 'Divorce'
    Indian Forces Kill 5 Militants Attempting to Cross Border in Kashmir Region
    India Wary of More Chinese Presence in Kashmir Through Dam Projects
    Tags:
    ceasefire violation, border dispute, Pakistan-India relations, Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Pakistan, India, Jammu, Kashmir
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok