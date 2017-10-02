'It Broke My Heart': First-Hand Accounts of Ambae Evacuation Amid Volcano Threat

Twitter users have reacted to the ongoing unprecedented evacuation in Ambae, an island in the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu, in the wake of a volcano eruption.

About 11,000 residents are due to be evacuated from Ambae by October 6, according to Vanuatu officials.

Twitter users were quick to publish photos and video of what was described as Ambae's largest evacuation in history, which came shortly after volcanic activity there increased to Alert Level 4, the second highest rating.

Publishing a photo on the Ambae evacuation, this Twitter user said that she is concerned about the future of all those who will leave their native land.

Evacuation of the people from Ambae, Vanuatu. All 11000 residents have to leave their island. Not sure when they can return. pic.twitter.com/MxmsFsKRML — Elly van Vliet (@EllyJonkerVliet) 28 сентября 2017 г.

In this photo, a dog is seen looking at what is apparently a boat with Ambae evacuees on board. Posting the photo, a user said he expresses his sorrow over the news about the Ambae evacuation.

This image from #Vanuatu broke my heart. Forced evaluation off Ambae due to eruption. PHOTO CREDIT: Leslie K. David. pic.twitter.com/oovRb61Ydg — Fotu Jackson (@FotuJackson) 2 октября 2017 г.

He was echoed by another Twitter user who expressed her sympathy for Ambae evacuees.

Another Twitter user posted a photo which shows the very beginning of the evacuation process.

One more user managed to capture a photo of the Ambae volcano erupting amid the ongoing evacuation.

Footage of the #Ambae #volcano from the summit of Mt Lombenben.



Uploaded to Facebook by Nixon Garae Tambeana



Subs by #DailyPost pic.twitter.com/b77fcGJhIH — Dan McGarry (@dailypostdan) 28 сентября 2017 г.

A photo taken by another Twitter user shows a disabled person being evacuated from Ambae.

He said on his Twitter page that the priority is to evacuate the disabled, elderly and ill people from Ambae.

Jam-packed every flight today as we begin the #Ambae #volcano evacuation with elderly, disabled, ill and other priority people. pic.twitter.com/XawNQuATEk — Dan McGarry (@dailypostdan) 30 сентября 2017 г.

This video shows the effort to evacuate Ambae.

Rations being loaded onto boats in Port Vila before they sail to assist in Ambae evacuation. More than 10 boats in evacuation fleet. pic.twitter.com/c21ELiInRl — RNZ Pacific (@RNZPacific) 30 сентября 2017 г.

These photos catch the Ambae evacuation getting underway.

Ambae evacuation effort in full swing — @radionz

29 SEP 2017. The government yesterday decided to evacuate the whole population of #Ambae Island, as the volcano continues to erupt and a thick layer of volcanic ash and acid rain blankets villages and crops.https://t.co/Z8lc0Dvlcv pic.twitter.com/ob57yI6LSQ — Jeannie Curtis (@VolcanoJeannie) 29 сентября 2017 г.

Meanwhile, the Australian Navy has sent a flotilla of ships, including an amphibious landing vehicle and the HMS Choules, to support the evacuation effort in Ambae, according to the Daily Express.

The newspaper quoted government spokesman Hilaire Bule as saying that the country's ministers decided they could not risk people's lives.