Register
17:03 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    their possessions as they prepare to board a boat at Lolowai Port as they evacuate due to the Manaro Voui volcano continuing to emenate smoke and ash on Vanuatu's northern island of Ambae in the South Pacific, October 1, 2017

    'It Broke My Heart': First-Hand Accounts of Ambae Evacuation Amid Volcano Threat

    © REUTERS/ Ben Bohane
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 217 0 0

    Twitter users have reacted to the ongoing unprecedented evacuation in Ambae, an island in the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu, in the wake of a volcano eruption.

    About 11,000 residents are due to be evacuated from Ambae by October 6, according to Vanuatu officials.

    Twitter users were quick to publish photos and video of what was described as Ambae's largest evacuation in history, which came shortly after volcanic activity there increased to Alert Level 4, the second highest rating.

    Publishing a photo on the Ambae evacuation, this Twitter user said that she is concerned about the future of all those who will leave their native land.

    In this photo, a dog is seen looking at what is apparently a boat with Ambae evacuees on board. Posting the photo, a user said he expresses his sorrow over the news about the Ambae evacuation.

    He was echoed by another Twitter user who expressed her sympathy for Ambae evacuees.

    Another Twitter user posted a photo which shows the very beginning of the evacuation process.

    One more user managed to capture a photo of the Ambae volcano erupting amid the ongoing evacuation.

    A photo taken by another Twitter user shows a disabled person being evacuated from Ambae.

    He said on his Twitter page that the priority is to evacuate the disabled, elderly and ill people from Ambae.

    This video shows the effort to evacuate Ambae.

    These photos catch the Ambae evacuation getting underway.

    Meanwhile, the Australian Navy has sent a flotilla of ships, including an amphibious landing vehicle and the HMS Choules, to support the evacuation effort in Ambae, according to the Daily Express.

    The newspaper quoted government spokesman Hilaire Bule as saying that the country's ministers decided they could not risk people's lives.

    Related:

    Large Evacuation: Bali Volcano Forces Tens of Thousands to Flee Their Homes
    Massive Evacuation Underway as Florida Prepares for Deadly Hurricane Irma
    Bushfire in New Zealand Destroys 11 Houses, Prompts Evacuation of Over 1,000
    Evacuation Ordered as California's Oroville Dam Emergency Spillway to Fail
    Tags:
    island, evacuation, photos, residents, video, Twitter, Ambae, Vanuatu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok