Myanmar to UN: 'No Ethnic Cleansing, No Genocide' of Rohingyas Here

Myanmar has rejected accusations of “a humanitarian and human rights nightmare,” the violent crackdown on the Rohingya minority allegedly authorized by the country’s government, and blamed the current crisis on “terrorists.”

“There is no ethnic cleansing and no genocide in Myanmar,” Myanmar’s national security adviser U Thaung Tun told a UN open session on the crisis in his country.

The angry denial came after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described the ongoing conflict in Myanmar as “the world’s fastest developing refugee emergency and a humanitarian and human rights nightmare”.

© REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj Boat With 130 Rohingya Muslims Fleeing Myanmar Capsizes in Bay of Bengal

More than half a million minority Rohingya Muslims have fled an army campaign over the past few weeks crossing into neighboring Bangladesh.

U Thaung Tun said that, concerned as it was by reports of thousands of people fleeing the country, the government needed to carefully analyze the reasons for the “exodus,” which he blamed on “terrorists.”

He insisted that half of Muslim villages in the country’s northern Rakhine state remain intact.

Meanwhile, United Nations humanitarian agencies are being denied access to the conflict zone and are unable to bring food, water and medicine to civilians stranded there.

Simultaneously, aid workers in Bangladesh warn of a looming humanitarian catastrophe for hundreds of thousands of refugees kept in camps along the border.

© REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Myanmar Braces for Turmoil as Rohingyas Prepare Major Ambush on State Forces

The Rohingya Muslims are not recognized as citizens by Myanmar and are largely seen as illegal immigrants from across the border.

The conflict between the country’s Buddhists and Muslims, which actually originates from the 19th century, intensified on August 25, 2017, when Muslim insurgents of Rohingya origin attacked security posts in Rakhine.

The attacks prompted a tough response by Myanmar’s authorities, resulting in clashes and the death of hundreds of Rohingya, while thousands have fled the conflict zone.