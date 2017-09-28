Register
16:00 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Telephone

    Australia's National Deradicalization Helpline Attracts Five Calls in Two Months

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    144 0 0

    A helpline set up by the Australian government to support individuals concerned about the radicalization of their peers has been branded a failure after attracting a mere five calls in two months - although the botch pales in comparison to the disaster of similar initiatives in other countries.

    In Australia, a multi-million-dollar government helpline established to support citizens worried their family or friends may be at risk of violent extremism appears to be failing to gain traction on a massive scale.

    The Step Together helpline was launched in June by David Elliot, New South Wales Minister for Counter Terrorism. Costing US$3.05 million over three years, the initiative is part of a US$36 million program aimed at fighting radicalization following the murder of NSW police accountant Curtis Cheng.

    An Iraqi soldier inspects a recently-discovered train tunnel, adorned with an Islamic State group flag, that belonged to the former Baghdad to Mosul line, that was turned it to a training camp for IS fighters, in western Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, March 1. 2017
    © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed
    Push to Tackle Online Extremist Content 'Won't Stop Terrorist Bombs Going Off'
    The helpline is marketed as an advice and counseling service, and is staffed by professional counsellors seven days a week from 7am to 9 pm.

    However, Elliot has now confirmed the helpline received "around five phone calls" in the two months since its launch, and its associated website a fairly paltry 800 visits. Unnamed sources told local media one call was a wrong number. 

    By contrast, Australia's National Security Hotline — a reporting line set up in 2002 in the wake of the Bali bombings, through which information on potential threats is transmitted to authorities — received 5,293 calls in the same period.

    Prominent Australian Muslim community leaders have suggested the helpline was likely to be distrusted by the Islamic community, as it was linked to intelligence gathering or policing agencies. While the helpline is run by an independent contractor, it was launched under the auspices of the Ministry for Counter Terrorism.

    However, despite the apparent lack of interest, Elliott expects the volume of calls to increase, as associated marketing efforts "gradually expand" — although he did not discuss how and when it would, or whether this would necessitate further investment.

    "Early responses from a number of community organizations about Step Together have been positive and many have appreciated being engaged about the initiative. We only need one successful phone call and the helpline has paid for itself," Elliot told local media.

    Ill-Fated Initiatives

    It's not merely in the land down under that deradicalization initiatives have embarrassingly failed. In July, France's first center for deradicalization closed after less than a year of operation — the Pontourney center for "Reintegration and Citizenship" opened September 2016 with the aim of working with at-risk young people who had been exposed to radical ideologies.

    Internet
    © Flickr/ Ministerio TIC Colombia
    Australia’s Police Want to Force Radicalized Teens Into Special Programs
    In closing the center, France's Interior Ministry said the experiment "had not been conclusive" — perhaps an understatement, given the center had capacity for up to 25 people, but had been sitting empty since February, and only welcomed nine people in total over the course of its existence — none of whom completed the full program.

    More sinisterly, in 2016 Guantanamo Bay inmate Ghassan Abdullah al-Sharbi told a parole board the Saudi government's terrorist reform school — known as Prince Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center — was in fact a jihadi training program.

    President Barack Obama had praised the effectiveness of the rehab program, which claims to use art therapy, swimming, ping-pong, PlayStation and soccer to de-radicalize terrorists, and became a key destination for released Guantanamo prisoners, including former Osama bin Laden bodyguards. As of November 2016, 134 Saudi detainees had been transferred to the reform camps in Riyadh and Jeddah.

    However, Al-Sharbi explained the school was used by Riyadh to recruit and train fighters to battle in Yemen and Syria.

    Related:

    Austrian Chancellor Plans to Discuss Deradicalization With Muslim Leaders
    Belgium Needs Deradicalization at Home Along With Anti-Daesh Strategy
    Islamist Recruitment in German Prisons: How to Identify Radicalization
    UK, France Press ISPs to 'Remove Harmful Content' in Anti-Radicalization Efforts
    Tags:
    terrorism training, deradicalization, radicalization, extremism, Daesh, Guantanamo Bay, Australia, Saudi Arabia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok