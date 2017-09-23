North Korea: Nobody Except Trump Himself Is on a 'Suicide Mission'

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho stated in his address to the UN General Assembly that nobody except US President Donald Trump himself is on a 'suicide mission'.

He added that by calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a "Rocket Man", Trump committed an irreversible mistake of making the country's rockets visit to the entire US mainland 'inevitable all the more'. Ri Yong Ho stated that Donald Trump will have to face the consequences over his offensive remarks about North Korea and its leader.

The North Korean foreign minister also called Trump 'a mentally deranged person full of megalomania' who is holding 'the nuclear button'. According to the minister, if innocent Americans are harmed by the suicide attacks, 'Trump will be held totally responsible'.

The foreign minister claimed that Pyongyang's ultimate goal is to establish the balance of power with the United States. He noted that the country's nuclear weapons are meant for self-protection.

Ri Yong Ho announced that North Korea will take preventive measures by 'merciless preemptive action' in case the US or its allies show any sign of conducting a kind of 'decapitating' operation in the country or in case of a military attack. He added that Pyongyang doesn`t have any intention at all to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against the countries that do not join the US military actions against the country.

The minister said that North Korea was not going to change its policy despite aggravating sanctions against the country.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Kim a "rocket man" on a "suicide mission," in his first major speech at UN, and said Pyongyang faced a total destruction if it attacked the United States or its allies.

The North Korean leader in response to Donald Trump's speech accused US President of exhibiting a "mentally deranged behavior" and threatened him with a "highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history".

