Trump: 'Rocket Man Should Have Been Handled a Long Time Ago'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said during a rally in Alabama that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should have been handled a long time ago for his nuclear weapons activities.

"We can’t have mad men out there shooting rockets all over the place," Trump said on Friday. "Rocket Man should have been handled a long time ago."

On September 19 in a speech before the UN General Assembly, Trump claimed that, while the United States had great strength and patience, if forced to defend itself or its allies, the nation would have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea.

Trump also called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a "rocket man on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime."

"I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire," the 33-year-old Kim Jong Un responded in a statement published through the DPRK's Central News Agency on September 21.

Trump issued an executive order on Thursday that bolsters the US Treasury Department's ability to monitor individuals who provide materials, services or technology to North Korea. The punishing sanctions target North Korea’s textiles, fishing and manufacturing industries.

Technically, the United States and North Korea are still in a state of war. On July 27, 1953 the two nations signed an armistice to cease hostilities until a peaceful solution could be found.