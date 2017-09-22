North Korea May Blow Up Hydrogen Bomb in Pacific

North Korean Foreign Minister hinted that the country's leader might be mulling a hydrogen bomb test.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has suggested that the nation’s leader might be mulling a hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific after their row with the United States escalated this week.

"It could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific," Ri told reporters as quoted by the South Korean state news agency Yonhap.

The North’s top diplomat added he had no idea what Kim Jong Un’s exact plans were, after he warned the United States of a "high level" countermeasure, in response to the US president’s recent threats.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Kim a "rocket man" on a "suicide mission," in his first major speech at UN, and said Pyongyang faced a total destruction if it attacked the United States or its allies.

The North Korean leader in response to Donald Trump's speech accused US President of exhibiting a "mentally deranged behavior" and threatened him with a "highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history".