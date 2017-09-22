Register
03:36 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

    Afghan President Ghani: Pakistan Must Stop Harboring Terrorists

    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 9411

    The president of Afghanistan has publicly proclaimed that he will no longer tolerate his country’s neighbor Pakistan acting as a shelter for terrorist organizations, asking for Islamabad to “get the message” and do away with “safe havens.”

    "I hope that this time, Pakistan will get the message loud and clear that business as usual cannot continue. It's not in their interest. It's not in anyone's interest," President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani told US National Public Radio on Thursday. "Pakistan has never had this type of dialogue with the US and I hope that wisdom and shared national interests will prevail."

    "Reduction of safe havens is absolutely necessary, both for counterterrorism and for stability in Afghanistan," Ghani went on to say. 

    United States Air Force pilots and crews walk beside F-16 aircrafts parked on the tarmac during the Cope India 05 Indo-US joint military exercise, at the Kalaikunda Air Base, some 130 kms south west of Kolkata, 17 November 2005
    © AFP 2017/ DESHAKALYAN CHOWDHURY
    US Air Force Expands Fighter Fleet, Bombing Campaigns in Afghanistan

    Ghani expounded upon his criticism of Pakistan during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. "I call upon Pakistan to engage with us on a comprehensive state-to-state dialogue on peace, security and regional cooperation leading to prosperity."

    "It is a unique opportunity for Pakistan to discuss with us the legacy of the past and to be determined not to repeat the past and to overcome the past."

    The Afghan president told the UN that even with the impending 3,000-man increase of the US military presence in his country, the bulk of the fighting against the Taliban and other terrorist groups will be undertaken by his country's own armed forces.

    Daesh fighter
    © Photo: VOA
    Japan Calls Out Pakistan on Terrorism, Backs India's Position

    "However, moving forward, we ask for a change of perspective from our international partners. For too long, the conflict in Afghanistan has been viewed through the prism of a civil war. But this war is not within our soil, it is over our soil," Ghani said.

    Ghani was complimentary of US President Donald Trump for his decision to increase the number of American soldiers in Afghanistan for the first time since 2009. "The cloud of uncertainty has been lifted," Ghani said to reporters. "President Trump's new strategy includes the disruption and denial of sanctuary to terrorists whose motives know no boundaries."

    Ghani also said that Trump's policy was preferable to his predecessor Barack Obama's, because Trump had vowed to take a tougher stand on Pakistan. He says that he and Trump hope to increase the Afghan government's control of the country from about 50 percent to 80 percent by 2020.

    A Pakistani policeman stands guard on the roof of the parliament building during a special parliamentary debate on whether to join the Saudi-led military intervention against Shiite Huthi rebels in Yemen in Islamabad on April 6, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ Farooq NAEEM
    Pakistan Should Back New US Strategy in Region - Afghan Chief Executive Office

    During his speech announcing his revised approach to Afghanistan, Trump singled out Pakistan as a key player in the long-standing conflict. He said that Washington could no longer "be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond. He added that Pakistan "has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor terrorists."

    Trump also spoke highly of his Afghan counterpart. "We are training and we're working with them very closely but it's the Afghans that are doing the fighting," he said. "It's really a hornet's nest from that standpoint. We are hitting [terrorist groups] very, very hard and very effectively. We really have no choice but to do it."

    Related:

    Number of US Troops Sent to Afghanistan 'Extraordinarily Modest' - Ghani
    Russia Expresses Distrust to US Over 'Helicopters Carrying Daesh' in Afghanistan
    US Air Force Expands Fighter Fleet, Bombing Campaigns in Afghanistan
    US Airstrikes in Afghanistan Boom Under Trump: New Victims, No Efficiency
    Pentagon Plans to Send Thousands More Troops to Afghanistan
    Tags:
    Afghanistan War, Taliban, Donald Trump, Ashraf Ghani, Pakistan, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok