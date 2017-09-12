Uzbekistan to Send Humanitarian Aid to Rohingya Refugees From Myanmar

Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry says the country is going to send humanitarian aid to refugees from Myanmar's Rakhine state.

TASHKENT (Sputnik) — The Uzbek government will send humanitarian assistance to support refugees from the Rohingya ethnic group who fled Myanmar for Bangladesh, Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"The Uzbek government has made a decision to send humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of refugees from Myanmar," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry also called on Myanmar's authorities to take all necessary measures to "stop and prevent violence against innocent Muslims ."

The latest estimates of the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) showed that more than 300,000 Rohingya refugees fled the country since the latest surge of violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

On August 25, Rohingya insurgents attacked security posts in Rakhine, prompting a response of Myanmar’s authorities, which resulted in clashes and death of hundreds of people, forcing thousands of Rohingya to flee the country. The situation has been harshly criticized by the global community.