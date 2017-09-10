North Korean Leader Orders Scientists to Strengthen Nuclear Forces

TOKYO (Sputnik) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered scientists to reinforce their efforts to develop the country's nuclear capability, local media reported Sunday.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim said at the reception for nuclear scientists, who contributed to the latest hydrogen bomb test, that they should promote their scientific research in order to strengthen North Korea's "nuclear deterrence force". The leader of the country also expressed belief that "thanks to independent economy, consortium of scientists, army and people, the final victory of Juche ideology revolution is predetermined."

The KCNA noted that the reception was held to mark the 69th anniversary of foundation of Democratic People's Republic of Korea, that had been celebrated on Saturday.

On September 3, North Korea announced it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded onto an ICBM, triggering worldwide condemnation. Several days before the test, Pyongyang launched a missile over Japan.