Blast at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan Results in 'Small Number of Casualties'

A blast at the entry of the Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan caused "a small number of casualties", the US military said Wednesday as quoted by Reuters.

The Taliban has reportedly claimed responsibility for the explosion — allegedly in retaliation for a NATO leaflet which offended Afghan Muslims. The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, TOLONews said.

Blast at entry to Bagram Air Field, per @ResoluteSupport. Taliban claimed it was retaliation for leaflet that offended Afghan Muslims. pic.twitter.com/mnYxCitG35 — Chad Garland (@chadgarland) 6 сентября 2017 г.

"An explosion occurred outside an entry control point at Bagram Airfield at 5.38 p.m. local time today," a Pentagon release stated. "The explosion resulted in a small number casualties."

The leaflet distributed by US forces in Parwan province, north of Kabul, showed a white dog with a part of the Taliban’s banner superimposed on its side running from the lion. The banner contained a passage from the Quran in Arabic. It has prompted anger across Muslims in the country.

Bagram located in same province where NATO dropped leaflets that "offended" Muslims (& forced apology from Pentagon)https://t.co/xBRUJrA27h — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) 6 сентября 2017 г.

The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.

On August 22, the Taliban announced it would continue jihad in reposne to US President Donald Trump's decision to send more troops to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.