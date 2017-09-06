US to Deploy 4 Additional THAAD Systems in South Korea on Thursday - Reports

According to the Korean Yonhap agency, the US will deploy four additional THAAD missile systems in South Korea.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Seoul announced the deployment of four additional US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile systems in North Gyeongsang Province following the recent nuclear test by Pyongyang, local media reported Wednesday.

© REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt US Provoking Conflict With Pyongyang to Justify THAAD Deployment in S Korea - Assange

The THAAD systems will be deployed on Thursday at a new base in Seongju, 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Seoul, the Yonhap agency reported, citing the Ministry of National Defense.

In July 2016, Seoul and Washington agreed to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea's Seongju County amid growing tensions spurred by North Korea's ballistic and nuclear tests.

Moscow and Beijing oppose the THAAD deployment, saying it could further deteriorate the nuclear crisis and provoke North Korean aggression. Russia, alongside China, also criticized the increase in South Korea's joint military activities with Washington as a danger to the peace and stability of the region.