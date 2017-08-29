Register
02:04 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This picture taken by the Republic of Korea Air Force on January 10, 2016 and released via Yonhap news agency shows a US B-52 Stratofortress (bottom R) flying with South Korean F-15K fighter jets (top) and US F-16 fighter jets (bottom L) over South Korea

    WATCH: Japan, South Korea Bare Fangs Over Daring North Korean Missile Test

    © AFP 2017/ YONHAP
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    6113424

    In the early hours of Tuesday, North Korea conducted their second missile test in four days and one of their most daring yet: a ballistic missile sailed over Japan and landed in the sea on the east side of the archipelago. Japan and South Korea have reacted by flexing their military muscles and tightening ties with the United States.

    On Tuesday, the Japanese Air Self Defense Force demonstrated a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 surface-to-air missile system at the US Air Force base in Yokota, 26 miles from Tokyo. 

    The Patriot is meant to shoot down enemy aircraft and missiles. Japanese reporters watched Self Defense Forces set up the missile battery in a matter of minutes, a clear sign that Japanese authorities were prepared to shoot down any North Korean missiles that threaten them.

    People watch a television news screen showing file footage of a North Korean missile launch, at a railway station in Seoul on August 29, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    S Korea, US, Japan Agree on Harsh Response to Pyongyang's Missile Launch - Seoul

    Lt. Gen. Hiroaki Maehara, head of Japan's Air Defense Command, said that the exercise's purpose was deterrence. "It is most important to keep up such efforts," he said. "[The JASDF] will continue [Patriot] deployment training across the country to develop the feelings of security and safety among Japanese citizens and to strengthen the alliance," he told reporters.

    The plans for the exercise were made before the surprise North Korean missile test, Maehara added, but the launch did not affect the exercise. Similar exercises have been conducted all over Japan throughout the summer.

    US officials thought the speedy deployment exemplary of Japan's capabilities to rapidly respond to aerial threats. "Bilateral engagements like this one demonstrate the enduring strength of the US-Japan alliance and the determination of both our nations to address the security challenge posed by North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs," Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez, commander of US Forces Japan, said in a separate statement.

    "We welcome these training deployments and look forward to working with our Japanese partners to make them a success."

    Meanwhile in South Korea, President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday ordered his generals to show the military's "powerful capability to hit North Korea after receiving a report from National Security Office Chief Chung Eui-yong," said Press Secretary Yoon Young-chan in a statement. The report in question refers to an emergency National Security Council (NSC) meeting that occurred on Tuesday morning after the North Korean missile test.

    "The NSC strongly condemned North Korea for launching a ballistic missile and violating UN Security Council resolutions again despite warnings from the international community," Yoon said. "We take North Korea's provocations very seriously and decided to maintain a readiness posture at an enhanced level against any additional provocations."

    A woman walks past a large TV screen showing news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan, August 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    EU Considers N Korea's Latest Missile Launch Direct Threat to Japan

    The South Korean Air Force demonstrated their might with a live-fire bombing drill by four F-15K multirole strike fighters dropping eight MK84 multi-purpose bombs. South Korea filmed the weapons drills and disseminated the footage publicly online.

    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (File)
    © REUTERS/ Tiksa Negeri
    Berlin Calls for Sanctions on North Korea After Latest Missile Launch

    To continue their flexing, South Korea also unveiled footage of new short-range ballistic missiles developed by South Korea's own missile defense initiative, the Agency for Defense Development (ADD).

    "To help build the system, we've been working on new ballistic missiles with increased ranges, various types of warheads and improved accuracy," an ADD official told the Korean Times. "The accuracy and reliability of the missiles are proven. They can strike and destroy targets including North Korea's nuclear missile launch sites in any weather."

    Furthermore, South Korean officials told the Korean Times that they were in talks with the United States to deploy additional military assets to the Peninsula: bombers, stealth jets, destroyers equipped with Aegis missile defense systems and nuclear-powered submarines.

    Related:

    Russian Envoy Calls for 'Innovative' UNSC Response to New N Korea Missile Launch
    North Korea Missile Launch Undermines Efforts to Establish Dialogue - UN
    Trump, Abe to Boost Pressure on N Korea After Missile Launch - White House
    Trump on New North Korea's Missile Launch: 'All Options on the Table'
    Theresa May Flies to Japan to Boost Post-Brexit Trade Amid N Korea Missile Shock
    Tags:
    missile test, Patriot PAC-3, F-15, North Korea's nuclear program, US Forces Japan, National Security Council, Agency for Defense Development (ADD), Japan's Air Self Defense Force, Yoon Young-chan, Moon Jae-in, Jerry P. Martinez, Hiroaki Maehara, Japan, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok