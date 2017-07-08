Chinese Medical Experts: Too Risky to Transfer Liu Xiaobo Overseas For Treatment

At the request of Liu's family members, cancer experts from Germany and the US joined their Chinese counterparts in the consultation and visited Liu in his hospital room. The German and American doctors highly appreciated the treatment and therapeutic plans.

The German and American doctors suggested that Liu be sent abroad and receive treatment, but the Chinese doctors said there are risks transferring the patient and asked if the overseas experts had better plans. The German and American doctors agreed they could not think of a better alternative, and that the Chinese medical team is doing a great job.

Liu Xiaobo is suffering from eating difficulties and the hospital is continuing with nutritional support and administering pain killers.

Liu was sentenced to 11 years in jail on December 25, 2009, after a court in Beijing convicted him of trying to overthrow the government.

The Liaoning Prison Administrative Bureau announced last month on its website that Liu had been granted medical parole after being diagnosed with liver cancer during a routine physical check conducted by Liaoning's Jinzhou Prison on May 31.

According to personal information recorded at the Jinzhou Prison, where Liu had been serving his sentence, he had hepatitis B before he was imprisoned.